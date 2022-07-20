Beck Bode LLC Makes New Investment in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Beck Bode LLC purchased a new position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,468 shares of the computer maker’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in HP by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 77,352 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $2,808,000 after acquiring an additional 4,533 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HP by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 35,653 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 3,196 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HP by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 6,624 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of HP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $670,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HP by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 21,646 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 2,208 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

HP Stock Up 4.2 %

NYSE:HPQ opened at $32.83 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.35. HP Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.11 and a 52 week high of $41.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.97.

HP Announces Dividend

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The computer maker reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.02. HP had a negative return on equity of 188.59% and a net margin of 9.61%. The company had revenue of $16.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.99%.

Insider Transactions at HP

In other news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total transaction of $1,110,780.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 551,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,007,834.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Marie Myers sold 6,219 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.95, for a total value of $242,230.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $876,375. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total value of $1,110,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,007,834.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,719 shares of company stock valued at $1,844,410. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HPQ shares. Morgan Stanley cut HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Barclays boosted their target price on HP from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on HP from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com cut HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, UBS Group cut HP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.69.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Featured Stories

