Belden (NYSE:BDC) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.35-$1.45 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.43. The company issued revenue guidance of $625.00 million-$640.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $633.93 million. Belden also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.55-$5.85 EPS.

BDC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Belden from $86.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Belden from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Belden from a sell rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Belden from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Belden from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $72.50.

BDC opened at $61.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.39. Belden has a twelve month low of $46.34 and a twelve month high of $68.87.

Belden ( NYSE:BDC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $610.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $572.62 million. Belden had a return on equity of 25.14% and a net margin of 2.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Belden will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 15th. Belden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.82%.

In other news, EVP Ashish Chand bought 9,949 shares of Belden stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $50.36 per share, for a total transaction of $501,031.64. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,808,677.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Belden by 394.6% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 105,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,864,000 after purchasing an additional 84,450 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Belden by 39.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 277,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,376,000 after acquiring an additional 78,923 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Belden by 4.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,429,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,289,000 after buying an additional 62,728 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Belden by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,398,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $243,704,000 after buying an additional 48,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Belden by 6.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 544,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,154,000 after purchasing an additional 31,484 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

Belden Inc provides portfolio of signal transmission solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber, and home and building automation.

