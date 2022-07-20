Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Rating) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Brookline Capital Acquisition lowered their target price on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics from $26.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Brookline Capital Management cut their target price on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics from $26.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLPH opened at $1.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.69 million, a PE ratio of -0.70 and a beta of -0.27. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.67 and a 12-month high of $4.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.80.

Bellerophon Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BLPH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.04). Research analysts predict that Bellerophon Therapeutics will post -2.31 EPS for the current year.

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. Its product includes INOpulse, a proprietary pulsatile nitric oxide delivery platform for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension.

