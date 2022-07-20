Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Rating) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Brookline Capital Acquisition lowered their target price on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics from $26.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Brookline Capital Management cut their target price on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics from $26.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th.
Bellerophon Therapeutics Trading Down 5.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ:BLPH opened at $1.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.69 million, a PE ratio of -0.70 and a beta of -0.27. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.67 and a 12-month high of $4.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.80.
About Bellerophon Therapeutics
Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. Its product includes INOpulse, a proprietary pulsatile nitric oxide delivery platform for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension.
