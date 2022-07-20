Bellevue Healthcare Trust plc (LON:BBH) Announces Dividend of GBX 3.24

Bellevue Healthcare Trust plc (LON:BBH – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, July 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.24 ($0.04) per share on Friday, September 2nd. This represents a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. This is a boost from Bellevue Healthcare Trust’s previous dividend of $3.02. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Bellevue Healthcare Trust Stock Performance

BBH opened at GBX 165.75 ($1.98) on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 151.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 167.26. Bellevue Healthcare Trust has a fifty-two week low of GBX 132.40 ($1.58) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 209.50 ($2.50). The stock has a market capitalization of £972.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 947.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Randeep Singh Grewal bought 7,075 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 150 ($1.79) per share, for a total transaction of £10,612.50 ($12,686.79).

About Bellevue Healthcare Trust

Bellevue Healthcare Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Bellevue Asset Management AG. The fund is managed by Bellevue Advisors Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across healthcare sector. It seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the MSCI World Healthcare Index.

Further Reading

