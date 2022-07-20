Belt (BELT) Price Tops $39.41 on Exchanges

Belt (BELT) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 20th. Over the last week, Belt has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Belt coin can now be purchased for about $39.41 or 0.00103409 BTC on major exchanges. Belt has a market capitalization of $71.12 million and $25.90 million worth of Belt was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004274 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 41.9% against the dollar and now trades at $130.61 or 0.00558092 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001552 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00022658 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 20% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00014844 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001774 BTC.

About Belt

Belt’s total supply is 1,819,662 coins and its circulating supply is 1,804,603 coins. Belt’s official Twitter account is @BELT_Finance.

Belt Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Belt.fi is an AMM protocol designed to incorporate multi-strategy yield optimizing on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) with low fees/slippage that also provides aggregation through vault compounding, lending and yield generation for maximum returns. “

