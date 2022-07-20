Beyond Finance Price Reaches $1.59 on Top Exchanges (BYN)

Beyond Finance (BYN) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 20th. Over the last seven days, Beyond Finance has traded flat against the dollar. One Beyond Finance coin can currently be bought for $1.59 or 0.00002717 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Beyond Finance has a market capitalization of $14.09 million and approximately $1.29 million worth of Beyond Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004208 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 80.8% against the dollar and now trades at $129.29 or 0.00544080 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001576 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 40.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00021042 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00015226 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001726 BTC.

Beyond Finance Profile

Beyond Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,863,175 coins. Beyond Finance’s official Twitter account is @beyondfinanceio.

Beyond Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beyond Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beyond Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beyond Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

