Beyond Finance Price Reaches $1.59 on Top Exchanges (BYN)

Beyond Finance (BYN) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 20th. Over the last seven days, Beyond Finance has traded flat against the dollar. One Beyond Finance coin can currently be bought for $1.59 or 0.00002717 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Beyond Finance has a market capitalization of $14.09 million and approximately $1.29 million worth of Beyond Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004208 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 80.8% against the dollar and now trades at $129.29 or 0.00544080 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001576 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 40.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00021042 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00015226 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001726 BTC.
Beyond Finance Profile
Beyond Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,863,175 coins. Beyond Finance’s official Twitter account is @beyondfinanceio.
Beyond Finance Coin Trading
