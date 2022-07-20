BHP Group (LON:BHP) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

BHP Group (LON:BHP – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 2,200 ($26.30) price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 3.95% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on BHP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on BHP Group from GBX 2,590 ($30.96) to GBX 2,510 ($30.01) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 2,700 ($32.28) target price on shares of BHP Group in a report on Monday, May 16th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on BHP Group from GBX 2,700 ($32.28) to GBX 2,200 ($26.30) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on BHP Group from GBX 2,400 ($28.69) to GBX 2,250 ($26.90) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BHP Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,265.71 ($27.09).

Shares of BHP stock opened at GBX 2,116.50 ($25.30) on Wednesday. BHP Group has a 52 week low of GBX 1,774.56 ($21.21) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,040 ($36.34). The firm has a market capitalization of £107.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 795.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,415.98 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,541.94.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

