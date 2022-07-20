BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) PT Lowered to GBX 2,200 at Credit Suisse Group

BHP Group (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from GBX 2,500 ($29.89) to GBX 2,200 ($26.30) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

BHP has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of BHP Group to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of BHP Group from GBX 3,200 ($38.25) to GBX 3,000 ($35.86) in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,590 ($30.96) to GBX 2,510 ($30.01) in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Liberum Capital downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,770.35.

Shares of BHP stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.86. 228,974 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,448,870. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.50 and a 200 day moving average of $66.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. BHP Group has a 52-week low of $47.35 and a 52-week high of $80.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHP. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in BHP Group by 116.7% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,904,899 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,305,903,000 after buying an additional 9,102,674 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in BHP Group by 119.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,338,797 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $798,672,000 after buying an additional 5,632,545 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in BHP Group by 136.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,937,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $226,884,000 after buying an additional 1,696,427 shares during the period. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. purchased a new position in BHP Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $104,205,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd raised its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 1,118.5% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,014,717 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $78,387,000 after purchasing an additional 931,440 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.73% of the company’s stock.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

