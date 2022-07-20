Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Issues Earnings Results

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported $5.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.10 by $1.15, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 23.46% and a net margin of 13.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.68 earnings per share. Biogen updated its FY 2022 guidance to $15.25-$16.75 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $15.25-16.75 EPS.

Biogen Stock Down 1.3 %

BIIB stock opened at $217.39 on Wednesday. Biogen has a twelve month low of $187.16 and a twelve month high of $351.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $31.84 billion, a PE ratio of 22.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $204.76 and a 200 day moving average of $211.42.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BIIB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Biogen from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised Biogen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $235.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Biogen from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Biogen from $290.00 to $262.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $264.59.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIIB. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 101.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 370 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Biogen during the first quarter valued at $205,000. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Biogen during the first quarter valued at $245,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Biogen in the first quarter valued at about $260,000. Finally, Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biogen in the first quarter valued at about $262,000. Institutional investors own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

