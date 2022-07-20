BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,230,000 shares, an increase of 43.9% from the June 15th total of 1,550,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 491,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days. Currently, 5.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Greef Roderick De sold 9,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total value of $144,604.82. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 124,458 shares in the company, valued at $1,965,191.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,261 shares of company stock worth $233,363. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BioLife Solutions

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,712,680 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $84,390,000 after acquiring an additional 57,623 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,201,602 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,043,000 after acquiring an additional 54,344 shares during the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,489,004 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $55,495,000 after acquiring an additional 177,875 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,346,746 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,193,000 after purchasing an additional 54,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ranger Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,255,260 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,784,000 after purchasing an additional 377,358 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BioLife Solutions Stock Up 4.8 %

Several analysts have issued reports on BLFS shares. Maxim Group cut their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $60.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. B. Riley cut their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $48.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. TheStreet lowered BioLife Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Oppenheimer raised BioLife Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BioLife Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.17.

BLFS opened at $16.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 3.39. BioLife Solutions has a 1-year low of $10.40 and a 1-year high of $60.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.13.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.06). BioLife Solutions had a negative net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 6.24%. The company had revenue of $36.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that BioLife Solutions will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

