BiShares 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $127.00 (BISON)

BiShares (BISON) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 20th. One BiShares coin can currently be bought for about $0.0270 or 0.00000114 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, BiShares has traded 12.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. BiShares has a total market cap of $11,648.92 and approximately $127.00 worth of BiShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004224 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 45.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.45 or 0.00542550 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001555 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00024496 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00015734 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001749 BTC.

BiShares Profile

BiShares’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 431,235 coins. BiShares’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

