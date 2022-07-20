Bismuth (BIS) Price Tops $0.0503 on Exchanges

Bismuth (BIS) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 20th. In the last week, Bismuth has traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Bismuth coin can now be purchased for $0.0503 or 0.00000216 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bismuth has a total market capitalization of $1.18 million and approximately $111.00 worth of Bismuth was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

SIN COIN (SIN) traded 48.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00010610 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000302 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Cellframe (CELL) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001203 BTC.

Raptoreum (RTM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Sinverse (SIN) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ETH Fan Token Ecosystem (EFT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Bismuth

Bismuth (BIS) uses the hashing algorithm. Bismuth’s total supply is 30,651,125 coins and its circulating supply is 23,482,989 coins. Bismuth’s official Twitter account is @cryptobismuth and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bismuth is bismuth.cz. The Reddit community for Bismuth is /r/cryptobismuth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bismuth’s official message board is hypernodes.bismuth.live/?page_id=20.

Bismuth Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bismuth is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the SHA224 algorithm. It comes with a set of dApps supplied as interpretation engines, which prevent blockchain bloat. On-chain messaging and data storage is available in both public and encrypted forms. By reformulating the cryptocurrency code Bismuth aims to simplify its readability, make it compatible across all platforms and integrate it into business solutions. Bismuth is not based on code of BTC or any of it’s derivatives, it is only inspired by some ideas laid down by Andreas M. Antonopoulos, Satoshi Nakamoto (BitCoin), Sunny King (Peercoin), NXT and ETH developers. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bismuth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bismuth should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bismuth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

