Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) Achieves Market Cap of $8.52 Million

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded up 21.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 20th. Over the last week, Bitcoin 2 has traded up 18.1% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin 2 coin can currently be bought for $0.47 or 0.00002039 BTC on popular exchanges. Bitcoin 2 has a market capitalization of $8.52 million and $33.00 worth of Bitcoin 2 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Bitcoin 2

Bitcoin 2 (CRYPTO:BTC2) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Bitcoin 2’s total supply is 17,954,211 coins. The official website for Bitcoin 2 is www.bitc2.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin 2 is /r/bitc2 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin 2’s official Twitter account is @Bitc2org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin 2 was designed as a scalable Bitcoin snapshot fork that supports private transactions through the Zerocoin protocol and nearly instantly verified payments through Masternodes. It mainly focuses on solving the lack of anonymity issues when transacting BTC. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin 2

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin 2 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin 2 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin 2 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

