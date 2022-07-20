Bitcoin Atom Hits One Day Trading Volume of $128.00 (BCA)

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 9.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 20th. During the last week, Bitcoin Atom has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar. Bitcoin Atom has a market capitalization of $1.58 million and approximately $128.00 worth of Bitcoin Atom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Atom coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0856 or 0.00000371 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000012 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000015 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Bitcoin Atom

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Atom’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,418,931 coins. Bitcoin Atom’s official Twitter account is @atombitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Bitcoin Atom is medium.com/@bitcoinatom. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Atom is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Atom’s official website is bitcoinatom.io.

Bitcoin Atom Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Atom is a SegWit enabled Bitcoin fork that uses the SHA256 algorithm and is secured by utilizing the so-called hybrid consensus: both PoW and PoS. The BCA will also be using the lightning network swaps allowing for instant off-chain atomic swaps, which are cheaper and more useful for smaller transactions and have better privacy properties. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Atom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Atom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Atom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

