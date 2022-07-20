BitTorrent Price Tops $0.0006 (BTTOLD)

BitTorrent (BTTOLD) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 20th. One BitTorrent coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, BitTorrent has traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. BitTorrent has a total market cap of $553.81 million and approximately $6,159.00 worth of BitTorrent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000287 BTC.

BitTorrent (New) (BTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00007140 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00004551 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00008408 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00004828 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004008 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000790 BTC.

About BitTorrent

BitTorrent (CRYPTO:BTTOLD) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the TRC10 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent’s total supply is 990,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for BitTorrent is https://reddit.com/r/Bittorrent and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BitTorrent is www.bittorrent.com. The official message board for BitTorrent is blog.bittorrent.com. BitTorrent’s official Twitter account is @BitTorrent and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BitTorrent

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent Protocol is a decentralized protocol with over 1 billion users. BitTorrent Inc. invented and maintains the BitTorrent protocol. While there are many implementations of the BitTorrent software, BitTorrent and µTorrent (often called “utorrent”) remain two of the most popular. In 2018, BitTorrent Protocol reached a strategic partnership with TRON Blockchain Protocol. On July 24, 2018 TRON has successfully acquired BitTorrent and all BitTorrent products. BitTorrent (BTT) the token is a TRC-10 utility token based on the TRON blockchain to foster faster speed on the world’s largest decentralized application. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTorrent should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitTorrent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

