BK Technologies Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI) Plans $0.03 Quarterly Dividend

BK Technologies Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 25th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Monday, August 8th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 22nd.

BK Technologies has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

BK Technologies Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI opened at $2.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. BK Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.59 and a twelve month high of $3.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

BK Technologies ( NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. BK Technologies had a negative net margin of 11.78% and a negative return on equity of 22.73%. The business had revenue of $6.59 million for the quarter.

In other news, Director Robert Joseph Jackson purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.59 per share, with a total value of $38,850.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 645,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,672,919.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 22.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BK Technologies

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BK Technologies stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in BK Technologies Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,009,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,574,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned about 5.99% of BK Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.49% of the company’s stock.

BK Technologies Company Profile

BK Technologies Corporation, through its subsidiary, BK Technologies, Inc, engages in design, manufacture, and markets wireless communications products in the United States and internationally. The company offers two-way land mobile radios (LMR), repeaters, base stations, and related components and subsystems.

