BlackHat (BLKC) Price Hits $0.11 on Top Exchanges

BlackHat (BLKC) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 20th. One BlackHat coin can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000468 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BlackHat has traded up 69.6% against the US dollar. BlackHat has a market cap of $838,841.67 and $82,918.00 worth of BlackHat was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004243 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 41.7% against the dollar and now trades at $128.23 or 0.00544054 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001552 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00023974 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00015654 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001756 BTC.

BlackHat Coin Profile

BlackHat’s total supply is 8,470,571 coins and its circulating supply is 7,604,715 coins. BlackHat’s official Twitter account is @blkcoin.

BlackHat Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BlackHat Coin Project, launched April, 2021, is a community-driven self-funded decentralized blockchain focused on privacy which is implemented on zk-SNARK Sapling protocol by Electric Coin Company. The monetary policy of BlackHat Coin is designed to enable a sustainable infrastructure service capable of supporting scalable, decentralized, and resilient node infrastructure, allowing for instant, private transactions globally. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackHat directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlackHat should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BlackHat using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

