BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 46,300 shares, an increase of 41.6% from the June 15th total of 32,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 309,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,952 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,513,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $222,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 71,225 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after buying an additional 4,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 19,446 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 2,171 shares in the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust alerts:

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Trading Up 0.9 %

BTZ stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.95. The stock had a trading volume of 326 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,806. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.18. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a twelve month low of $10.24 and a twelve month high of $15.95.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Increases Dividend

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0839 per share. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.19%. This is a boost from BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. For the fixed income portion of the portfolio, the fund primarily invests in securities with an average credit quality of BBB by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.