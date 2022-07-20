BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc Plans Dividend of GBX 2.60 (LON:THRG)

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc (LON:THRG – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, July 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.60 ($0.03) per share by the investment trust on Friday, August 26th. This represents a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Stock Performance

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust stock traded up GBX 7 ($0.08) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 590 ($7.05). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,767. The stock has a market capitalization of £602.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 245.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 575.94 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 700.59. BlackRock Throgmorton Trust has a 1-year low of GBX 523 ($6.25) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,046 ($12.50).

Insider Activity at BlackRock Throgmorton Trust

In other BlackRock Throgmorton Trust news, insider Louise Nash bought 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 594 ($7.10) per share, for a total transaction of £10,692 ($12,781.83).

About BlackRock Throgmorton Trust

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. It is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

