Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (NYSE:BSL) Short Interest Up 28.4% in June

Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (NYSE:BSL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a growth of 28.4% from the June 15th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 822,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,567,000 after purchasing an additional 77,666 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 685,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,768,000 after purchasing an additional 127,290 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund by 171.4% during the 1st quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 175,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,679,000 after buying an additional 110,735 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 173,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,654,000 after buying an additional 29,891 shares during the period. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,591,000.

Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE BSL traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $13.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,121. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.77. Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund has a 52 week low of $12.88 and a 52 week high of $17.53.

Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund Dividend Announcement

Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.074 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.79%.

Blackstone/GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by The Blackstone Group L.P. It is managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also

