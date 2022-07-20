Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance (BCUG) Reaches Market Cap of $170,104.78

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance (BCUG) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 20th. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance has a total market capitalization of $170,104.78 and approximately $36,353.00 worth of Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance has traded up 16.3% against the US dollar. One Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000529 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance is a coin. It launched on March 15th, 2021. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance’s total supply is 1,522,142 coins and its circulating supply is 1,377,892 coins. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance’s official Twitter account is @BlockchainCutie.

Buying and Selling Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockchain Cuties Universe is a multi-blockchain game that offers complex DeFi + NFT mechanics which deliver true “Play2Earn” concept and aligns incentives of game developers, players, traders and community veterans. Players earn $BCUG by trading Cuties and items on the market, burning resources and Magic Dust in crafting and unlocking achievements.Farmed token distribution happens weekly. “

