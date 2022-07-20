BMO CA High Dividend Covered Call ETF (TSE:ZWC) Trading Up 1.4%

BMO CA High Dividend Covered Call ETF (TSE:ZWC – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$17.65 and last traded at C$17.63. Approximately 207,159 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 13% from the average daily volume of 182,580 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$17.39.

BMO CA High Dividend Covered Call ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$18.30 and a 200-day moving average of C$19.13.

