Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) Given New C$52.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at National Bankshares from C$68.50 to C$52.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. National Bankshares’ price objective points to a potential upside of 16.96% from the company’s previous close.

BEI.UN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$69.00 to C$68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$70.00 to C$68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$60.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$61.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Boardwalk REIT from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$60.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$59.39.

Boardwalk REIT Trading Up 1.1 %

TSE BEI.UN traded up C$0.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$44.46. The company had a trading volume of 45,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,101. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$45.85 and a 200 day moving average of C$52.56. Boardwalk REIT has a 1-year low of C$41.12 and a 1-year high of C$61.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.23. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

About Boardwalk REIT

In other news, Senior Officer Brian Robinson bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$47.05 per share, for a total transaction of C$470,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 26,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,245,225.30.

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

