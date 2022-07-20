Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) Price Target Cut to C$46.00

Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$65.00 to C$46.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on BDRBF. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Bombardier from C$45.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. UBS Group upgraded Bombardier from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Bombardier from C$71.25 to C$63.00 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Bombardier from C$2.25 to C$56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on Bombardier from C$69.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bombardier presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.43.

Shares of BDRBF stock traded up $1.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.26. 13,617 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 624,829. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.26. Bombardier has a 1-year low of $0.81 and a 1-year high of $22.33.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bombardier stock. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bombardier Inc. ( OTCMKTS:BDRBF Get Rating ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 64,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

Bombardier Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of business aircraft in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides new aircraft, specialized aircraft solutions, and pre-owned aircraft. The company also offers aftermarket services, including parts, smart services, service centers, training, and technical publications.

