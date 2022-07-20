Bon Natural Life (NYSE:BON) Trading Up 3.2%

Shares of Bon Natural Life Limited (NYSE:BON – Get Rating) were up 3.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.70 and last traded at $1.62. Approximately 14,817 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 259,366 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.57.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.71.

Bon Natural Life Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of functional active ingredients extracted from natural herb plants in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company provides personal care ingredients, such as plant extracted fragrance compounds to perfume and fragrance manufacturers; natural health supplements comprising powder drinks and bioactive food ingredient products primarily used as food additives; and nutritional supplements.

