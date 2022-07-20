Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Sets New 52-Week High at $93.50

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $93.50 and last traded at $93.14, with a volume of 9294 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $92.67.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on BAH shares. Cowen decreased their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $109.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Barclays lowered Booz Allen Hamilton from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Cowen decreased their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $109.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.10.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

Booz Allen Hamilton Trading Up 0.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion, a PE ratio of 26.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $86.29 and a 200 day moving average of $84.53.

Booz Allen Hamilton Dividend Announcement

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The business services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 54.20% and a net margin of 5.58%. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Karen M. Dahut sold 97,761 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.48, for a total transaction of $8,258,849.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 194,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,459,745.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Karen M. Dahut sold 50,068 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total value of $4,459,056.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 144,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,893,038.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Karen M. Dahut sold 97,761 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.48, for a total value of $8,258,849.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 194,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,459,745.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 255,377 shares of company stock worth $22,471,598 in the last three months. 2.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 8,944 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,332 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 61,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,536,000 after acquiring an additional 6,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 1,040.8% during the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 196,028 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,713,000 after acquiring an additional 178,845 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

(Get Rating)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.