BoringDAO Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $11,624.00 (BOR)

BoringDAO (BOR) traded down 6.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 20th. One BoringDAO coin can currently be purchased for $101.88 or 0.00436250 BTC on popular exchanges. BoringDAO has a total market cap of $14.63 million and $11,624.00 worth of BoringDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BoringDAO has traded down 5.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BoringDAO Coin Profile

BoringDAO is a coin. BoringDAO’s total supply is 200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 143,642 coins. BoringDAO’s official message board is boringdao-defi.medium.com. BoringDAO’s official Twitter account is @TheBoringDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here. BoringDAO’s official website is www.boringdao.com.

BoringDAO Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BoringDAO is a decentralized bridge that connects all blockchain assets, designed to offer users a safe way to maximize their utilization rate of crypto assets. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BoringDAO directly using US dollars.

