BP (NYSE:BP) Price Target Cut to GBX 430 by Analysts at HSBC

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at HSBC from GBX 455 ($5.44) to GBX 430 ($5.14) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on BP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of BP from GBX 480 ($5.74) to GBX 500 ($5.98) in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of BP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of BP from GBX 450 ($5.38) to GBX 472 ($5.64) in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of BP in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BP presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.66.

Get BP alerts:

BP Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE BP opened at $28.06 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.28. The firm has a market cap of $91.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.19, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. BP has a 52-week low of $22.64 and a 52-week high of $34.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BP

BP ( NYSE:BP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $49.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.20 billion. BP had a negative net margin of 9.77% and a positive return on equity of 18.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that BP will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kalos Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BP by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 8,341 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its holdings in BP by 3.6% during the first quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 9,975 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC raised its holdings in BP by 2.5% during the first quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 15,521 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in BP by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,362 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its holdings in BP by 1.9% during the second quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 20,854 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. 8.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BP

(Get Rating)

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.