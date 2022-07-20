Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Acquires 11,500 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) by 69.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $1,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HNP Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,987,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 390.5% during the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 19,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after buying an additional 15,361 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the first quarter worth $238,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,456,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

VGK stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,097,239. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.25. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.75 and a fifty-two week high of $70.70.

About Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

