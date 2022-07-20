Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Decreases Position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lowered its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Get Rating) by 56.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 547,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 714,917 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust comprises 2.4% of Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC owned 0.39% of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust worth $21,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 41,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 102.8% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 50,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the period.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Trading Down 0.2 %

GLDM traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $33.93. 2,856 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,685,333. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.06. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a one year low of $33.72 and a one year high of $41.14.

