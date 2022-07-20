Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Grows Position in iShares International Dividend Growth ETF (BATS:IGRO)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares International Dividend Growth ETF (BATS:IGRO – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,692 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,263 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares International Dividend Growth ETF were worth $2,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IGRO. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares International Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $311,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares International Dividend Growth ETF by 80.1% in the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 4,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares International Dividend Growth ETF by 416.0% in the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 33,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after purchasing an additional 26,982 shares during the period. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares International Dividend Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $260,000.

iShares International Dividend Growth ETF Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of IGRO traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.19. The stock had a trading volume of 31,056 shares. iShares International Dividend Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $51.17 and a 52-week high of $62.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.63 and its 200 day moving average is $62.94.

