Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Increases Stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 78,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,655 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC owned 0.12% of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF worth $5,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of KRE. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 212.4% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 83.9% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA KRE traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $60.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 211,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,287,118. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.09 and a fifty-two week high of $78.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.89.

About SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

