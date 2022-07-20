Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC reduced its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $2,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. McLean Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.4% in the first quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.9% in the first quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.8% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 3.2% in the first quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 1,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerson Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 41.0% in the first quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $325.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,615,551. The stock has a market capitalization of $309.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.33, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $310.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $283.24. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $220.20 and a fifty-two week high of $335.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Eli Lilly and Announces Dividend

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.30. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 97.58% and a net margin of 20.90%. The business had revenue of $7.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 17,310 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.76, for a total transaction of $5,760,075.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,966,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,595,892,540. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total value of $313,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,274 shares in the company, valued at $1,966,522.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 17,310 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.76, for a total transaction of $5,760,075.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 103,966,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,595,892,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,104,337 shares of company stock valued at $349,826,141 over the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LLY has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $356.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $234.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.94.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

