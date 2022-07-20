Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Bought by Heritage Investors Management Corp

Heritage Investors Management Corp grew its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,960 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for about 1.8% of Heritage Investors Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $44,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 101.0% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. 81.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on Broadcom from $720.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Broadcom to $658.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Broadcom from $780.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $680.46.

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded up $2.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $511.40. 16,067 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,814,025. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $462.66 and a twelve month high of $677.76. The company has a market cap of $206.51 billion, a PE ratio of 25.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $527.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $569.26.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.88 by $0.51. Broadcom had a return on equity of 56.29% and a net margin of 29.76%. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.89 EPS. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 33.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $4.10 per share. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.31%.

Broadcom declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Broadcom

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.