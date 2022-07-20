Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC decreased its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,221 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 117 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Business Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,216 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,140,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 45.9% in the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 54 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 478 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.8% in the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,004 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.7% in the first quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 2,761 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,738,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $720.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Broadcom to $658.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $635.00 in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $680.46.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $508.97. The stock had a trading volume of 12,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,814,025. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $462.66 and a 52 week high of $677.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $527.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $569.26.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.88 by $0.51. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.76% and a return on equity of 56.29%. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 33.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, May 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $4.10 per share. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.31%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

