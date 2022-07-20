Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Price Target Cut to $635.00

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $700.00 to $635.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 24.75% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $720.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom to $658.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $780.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $680.46.

Broadcom Price Performance

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $509.00 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $527.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $569.26. Broadcom has a 1-year low of $462.66 and a 1-year high of $677.76. The firm has a market cap of $205.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.88 by $0.51. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.76% and a return on equity of 56.29%. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom will post 33.96 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 26th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Broadcom

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,975,704 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $23,282,861,000 after purchasing an additional 510,546 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 4.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,569,124 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $17,989,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180,078 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,533,258 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $11,001,395,000 after purchasing an additional 542,398 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,809,021 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,518,636,000 after purchasing an additional 197,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,895,299 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,257,382,000 after purchasing an additional 77,517 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

About Broadcom

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

