Brokerages Set EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) Target Price at $10.17

Shares of EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.17.

ENLC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of EnLink Midstream from $6.50 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of EnLink Midstream from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of EnLink Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of EnLink Midstream from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of EnLink Midstream from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th.

EnLink Midstream Stock Up 3.1 %

NYSE:ENLC opened at $9.36 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.22. The company has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.86 and a beta of 2.76. EnLink Midstream has a 52-week low of $4.78 and a 52-week high of $11.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

EnLink Midstream Cuts Dividend

EnLink Midstream ( NYSE:ENLC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. EnLink Midstream had a return on equity of 2.33% and a net margin of 0.92%. On average, analysts anticipate that EnLink Midstream will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a $0.1125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a yield of 4.81%. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 321.43%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENLC. Fractal Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 7.7% during the second quarter. Fractal Investments LLC now owns 2,182,278 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $18,549,000 after buying an additional 155,924 shares during the last quarter. Connective Portfolio Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream during the second quarter worth $340,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 22.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 270,563 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,611,000 after buying an additional 49,013 shares during the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC grew its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 13.2% during the first quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 85,196 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 9,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 41.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,231,128 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $40,831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232,842 shares during the period. 39.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About EnLink Midstream

(Get Rating)

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and stabilizing, trans-loading , and condensate crude oil , as well as providing brine disposal services.

Further Reading

