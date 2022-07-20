Brokerages Set Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Price Target at $55.42

Shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $55.42.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TOL shares. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Toll Brothers from $82.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on Toll Brothers in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Toll Brothers from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Toll Brothers from $74.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Toll Brothers from $61.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st.

Toll Brothers Stock Performance

Shares of TOL opened at $48.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 6.10, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 5.01 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Toll Brothers has a 1 year low of $40.19 and a 1 year high of $75.61.

Toll Brothers Announces Dividend

Toll Brothers ( NYSE:TOL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The construction company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 10.48%. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Toll Brothers will post 10.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.03%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Toll Brothers

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TOL. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 475 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 235.0% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,675 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Lattice Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $684,000. Capital Insight Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 36,195 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 109.2% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 314,122 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,739,000 after purchasing an additional 163,958 shares during the period. 87.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living.

