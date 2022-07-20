Brokers Set Expectations for Weyerhaeuser’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:WY)

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) – Seaport Res Ptn issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report released on Thursday, July 14th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Weintraub anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.70 for the year. The consensus estimate for Weyerhaeuser’s current full-year earnings is $3.11 per share.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.24. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 24.96% and a return on equity of 27.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on WY. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $49.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.20.

Shares of NYSE WY opened at $35.16 on Monday. Weyerhaeuser has a 1-year low of $32.50 and a 1-year high of $43.04. The company has a market cap of $26.18 billion, a PE ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.49.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.06%.

In other news, Director Albert Monaco acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.43 per share, for a total transaction of $115,290.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 27,246 shares in the company, valued at $1,047,063.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 44.1% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 44.9% in the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

