Brunswick Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.37 (NYSE:BC)

Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.365 per share on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd.
Brunswick has raised its dividend by an average of 17.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years. Brunswick has a payout ratio of 12.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Brunswick to earn $11.46 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.46 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.7%.
Brunswick Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE BC traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.96. 14,514 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 548,463. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.73. The firm has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.56. Brunswick has a twelve month low of $61.89 and a twelve month high of $108.51.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Brunswick in the first quarter worth about $17,428,000. Divisar Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 99.0% during the first quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 219,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,754,000 after buying an additional 109,165 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 8.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,142,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,432,000 after buying an additional 84,345 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 38.3% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 236,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,128,000 after buying an additional 65,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 2.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,121,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,612,000 after buying an additional 53,083 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.75% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
BC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Brunswick from $120.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Brunswick from $123.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Brunswick from $123.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.00.
About Brunswick
Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Brunswick (BC)
- Need Yield? Energy Transfer LP Has It And More
- JB Hunt’s Results Beat Forecasts As Transport Industry Continues To Enjoy Strong Results.
- Rising Interest Rates Will Provide A Tailwind To These Stocks
- Cal-Maine: This Company Has Pricing Power
- Should You Own Either Of These Two Semiconductors? Part One.
Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.