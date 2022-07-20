Brunswick Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.37 (NYSE:BC)

Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.365 per share on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd.

Brunswick has raised its dividend by an average of 17.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years. Brunswick has a payout ratio of 12.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Brunswick to earn $11.46 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.46 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.7%.

Shares of NYSE BC traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.96. 14,514 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 548,463. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.73. The firm has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.56. Brunswick has a twelve month low of $61.89 and a twelve month high of $108.51.

Brunswick ( NYSE:BC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Brunswick had a return on equity of 35.51% and a net margin of 9.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Brunswick will post 10.16 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Brunswick in the first quarter worth about $17,428,000. Divisar Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 99.0% during the first quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 219,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,754,000 after buying an additional 109,165 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 8.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,142,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,432,000 after buying an additional 84,345 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 38.3% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 236,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,128,000 after buying an additional 65,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 2.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,121,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,612,000 after buying an additional 53,083 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

BC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Brunswick from $120.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Brunswick from $123.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Brunswick from $123.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.00.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

