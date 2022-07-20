BSCView (BSCV) Reaches Market Cap of $29,187.32

BSCView (BSCV) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 20th. BSCView has a total market capitalization of $29,187.32 and approximately $1,109.00 worth of BSCView was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BSCView has traded 10.2% higher against the dollar. One BSCView coin can now be bought for about $0.0025 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004228 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 43.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $131.39 or 0.00555504 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001548 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00022519 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00014922 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001756 BTC.

BSCView Coin Profile

BSCView’s total supply is 125,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,801,399 coins. BSCView’s official Twitter account is @bscview.

BSCView Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bscview provides a set of comprehensive trading tools available for Binance Smart Chain. It's designed to allow users to chart, trade and research with efficiency to maximize their profit potential. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BSCView directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BSCView should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BSCView using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

