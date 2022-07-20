BTIG Research Lowers Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) to Neutral

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at BTIG Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded Forestar Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Forestar Group from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Forestar Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Forestar Group from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th.
Forestar Group Stock Performance
Shares of FOR stock opened at $15.84 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.02. Forestar Group has a 52 week low of $13.06 and a 52 week high of $22.60. The company has a market cap of $787.88 million, a P/E ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.85.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Forestar Group
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOR. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Forestar Group in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Forestar Group in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in shares of Forestar Group in the fourth quarter valued at $150,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Forestar Group in the first quarter valued at $190,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Forestar Group by 56.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,949 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 3,966 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.96% of the company’s stock.
Forestar Group Company Profile
Forestar Group Inc operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. The acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities. It sells its residential single-family finished lots to homebuilders. The company is headquartered in Arlington, Texas. Forestar Group Inc is a subsidiary of D.R.
