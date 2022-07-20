BTIG Research Lowers Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) to Neutral

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at BTIG Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded Forestar Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Forestar Group from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Forestar Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Forestar Group from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th.

Forestar Group Stock Performance

Shares of FOR stock opened at $15.84 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.02. Forestar Group has a 52 week low of $13.06 and a 52 week high of $22.60. The company has a market cap of $787.88 million, a P/E ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.85.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Forestar Group

Forestar Group ( NYSE:FOR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $421.60 million during the quarter. Forestar Group had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 9.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Forestar Group will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOR. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Forestar Group in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Forestar Group in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in shares of Forestar Group in the fourth quarter valued at $150,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Forestar Group in the first quarter valued at $190,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Forestar Group by 56.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,949 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 3,966 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.96% of the company’s stock.

Forestar Group Company Profile

Forestar Group Inc operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. The acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities. It sells its residential single-family finished lots to homebuilders. The company is headquartered in Arlington, Texas. Forestar Group Inc is a subsidiary of D.R.

