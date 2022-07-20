BTR Capital Management Inc. Purchases New Position in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

BTR Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,618 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qualys in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Qualys by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 527 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Qualys in the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qualys in the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Qualys by 59.4% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 880 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Qualys stock opened at $127.56 on Wednesday. Qualys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $97.01 and a 1-year high of $150.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $126.29 and a 200-day moving average of $129.24. The firm has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.71 and a beta of 0.75.

Qualys ( NASDAQ:QLYS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.11. Qualys had a net margin of 22.47% and a return on equity of 22.91%. The company had revenue of $113.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Qualys, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kristi Marie Rogers sold 12,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total value of $1,766,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $531,024. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.37, for a total value of $835,590.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 169,526 shares in the company, valued at $20,236,318.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kristi Marie Rogers sold 12,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total transaction of $1,766,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,848 shares in the company, valued at $531,024. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 64,245 shares of company stock worth $8,121,050. 15.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

QLYS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush raised their price target on Qualys from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Qualys in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $162.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Qualys in a report on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.00.

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

