Buffington Mohr McNeal Acquires 1,500 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Buffington Mohr McNeal grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,559 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in Carrier Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CARR. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Carrier Global from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays dropped their price target on Carrier Global from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a $41.00 target price on Carrier Global in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded Carrier Global from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Carrier Global currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.88.

Shares of CARR opened at $37.17 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.53. The stock has a market cap of $31.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.35. Carrier Global Co. has a 52 week low of $34.12 and a 52 week high of $58.89.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.53% and a net margin of 12.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 22nd. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.87%.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

