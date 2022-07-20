Buffington Mohr McNeal Has $5.40 Million Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Buffington Mohr McNeal increased its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,413 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings in Comcast were worth $5,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in Comcast by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 9,074 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 98,929 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,979,000 after buying an additional 12,692 shares in the last quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 15,986 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 12,504 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,346,000. 83.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Comcast

In other Comcast news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $397,340.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,856.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Comcast Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Comcast from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Pivotal Research reduced their price objective on Comcast from $62.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.22.

CMCSA stock opened at $41.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $187.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $37.56 and a 1 year high of $61.80.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. Comcast had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 15.92%. The company had revenue of $31.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.84%.

Comcast Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

See Also

