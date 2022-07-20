Buffington Mohr McNeal Makes New $7.85 Million Investment in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Buffington Mohr McNeal bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 44,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,851,000. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for 1.5% of Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding.
Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000.
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $156.38 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $157.06 and a 200 day moving average of $167.39. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $145.54 and a 1-year high of $187.22.
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.
