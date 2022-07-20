Buffington Mohr McNeal Trims Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Buffington Mohr McNeal lessened its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 46,526 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $3,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its stake in Micron Technology by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 3,429 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in Micron Technology by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 27,262 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Micron Technology by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 162,279 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $12,640,000 after buying an additional 1,723 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 2.1% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,551 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 0.6% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 88,660 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,906,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Cowen reduced their target price on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Micron Technology from $95.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $86.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Summit Insights downgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Micron Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.42.

Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $62.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.84 billion, a PE ratio of 7.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.28. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.40 and a 52 week high of $98.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 3.24.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.17. Micron Technology had a net margin of 30.61% and a return on equity of 21.91%. The business had revenue of $8.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. This is a boost from Micron Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.25%.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

