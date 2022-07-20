Bunicorn (BUNI) Trading Up 8.7% This Week

Bunicorn (BUNI) traded up 2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 20th. Over the last week, Bunicorn has traded 8.7% higher against the dollar. Bunicorn has a market capitalization of $88,372.69 and approximately $46,389.00 worth of Bunicorn was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bunicorn coin can now be purchased for about $0.0032 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004302 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 39.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.92 or 0.00554547 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001551 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00022798 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00014789 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001783 BTC.
Bunicorn Profile
Bunicorn’s total supply is 131,394,109 coins and its circulating supply is 28,049,239 coins. Bunicorn’s official Twitter account is @bunicornswap.
Buying and Selling Bunicorn
Receive News & Updates for Bunicorn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bunicorn and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.