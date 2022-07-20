Bytom (BTM) Price Up 17.2% This Week

Bytom (BTM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 20th. One Bytom coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0126 or 0.00000054 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bytom has a market cap of $19.73 million and approximately $1.93 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bytom has traded up 17.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000298 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00022185 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.51 or 0.00252489 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001091 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000965 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000752 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Bytom Coin Profile

Bytom (CRYPTO:BTM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 31st, 2017. Bytom’s total supply is 1,761,658,631 coins and its circulating supply is 1,559,853,275 coins. Bytom’s official website is bytom.io. The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bytom Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytom Blockchain Protocol is an interactive protocol of multiple byteassets. Heterogeneous byte-assets that operate in different forms on the Bytom Blockchain. Bytom blockchain adopts POW consensus algorithm to guarantee the security and decentralization of assets. Bytom’s side chain Vapor utilizes pluggable technology to realize different solutions. With the public chain and the side chain as infrastructure for commercial platform, the entire bottom layer of blockchain can be connected through an interactive protocol called Federation. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bytom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

