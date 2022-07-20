C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Sees Large Volume Increase

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 47,082 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 2,366,764 shares.The stock last traded at $20.02 and had previously closed at $19.63.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AI. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of C3.ai from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of C3.ai from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of C3.ai from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of C3.ai to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of C3.ai from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, C3.ai currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.06.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of -10.84 and a beta of 0.35.

C3.ai ( NYSE:AI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $72.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.28 million. C3.ai had a negative net margin of 75.99% and a negative return on equity of 14.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that C3.ai, Inc. will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Juho Parkkinen sold 2,085 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.99, for a total value of $35,424.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 169,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,874,436.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,355 shares of company stock valued at $76,773. 52.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in C3.ai in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of C3.ai in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of C3.ai by 755.8% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of C3.ai in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of C3.ai in the first quarter valued at $40,000. 45.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

